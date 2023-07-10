The best sketch comedy shows of all time

Monty Python’s best sketch ever

Ask just about any comedian about their earliest comedic influences, and Monty Python inevitably comes up. They brought a level of evergreen silliness to their comedy, played with absolute conviction, that still holds up. The cheese shop sketch, for example: John Cleese (whose real last name is Cheese, incidentally) is an exasperated straight-man who wants to buy something from the very store that should have it. We’re with him. The dead parrot sketch: a person has to convince a shop owner that a parrot is, in fact, dead a nd states the fact in every imaginable way, in a silly singsong cadence. We anticipate every stupid version. The Ministry of Silly Walks! They discuss the dumbest thing in the world (whether a walk is silly enough) with gravity and authority as they demonstrate these walks, legs in the air, shuffling, flared out to the sides. They sell it. We buy it. (We still do.) [Meredith Hobbs Coons]