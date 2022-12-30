Worst: Tom Hanks in Elvis... and beyond

Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS | Official Trailer 2

Except for a few contrarian Oscar pundits sneaking Tom Hanks onto their prediction lists, the consensus on his performance in Elvis remains the same now as it did this summer: it’s so bad, so puzzlingly bad. As Colonel Tom Parker, he’s both the villain and the narrator of Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist take on The King, thwarting any attempts to follow this story’s moral compass. And while centering Presley’s story from the perspective of the longtime manager who financially abused him is a sound idea, Hanks’ work falls flat somewhere between conception and delivery: repugnant but not in a fun way, hampered by distracting accent work (Parker was indeed Dutch, but no way did he sound like that) and, most confusing of all, one-note.

If this sets the Film Twitter watchdogs on me or squanders a chance of ever interviewing Hanks, so be it: the guy is in a real creative slump. Since his Oscar-nominated Fred Rogers in 2019’s A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, he’s gone from wannabe Oscar-bait with 2020’s Greyhound and News Of The World to 2021’s baffling Finch and 2022’s live-action Pinocchio with Robert Zemeckis, a particularly confounding fail considering the cinematic gold that actor-filmmaker pair has spun before. Here’s hoping Wes Anderson can turn the trajectory of Hanks’ onscreen credits around with 2023’s Asteroid City. [Jack Smart]