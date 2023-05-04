The Big Lebowski sequel not off the table for Jeff Bridges

The Dude has been abiding for a solid 25 years now. Though the Coen Brothers have had enormous achievements in the years since, The Big Lebowski still holds a special place in the hearts and minds of many, including its star Jeff Bridges. The actor is still so fond of that experience that he would even be interested in repeating it— if the conditions were right.

“Oh God! If the brothers were involved, I certainly would,” Bridges told People when asked if he’d be interested in a Lebowski sequel. “The brothers, they’re mysterious and full of surprises. You don’t know what they’re going to do, so since they’re surprising, I don’t think they’ll make a sequel. But like I say, they’re surprising, so maybe they’ll surprise me and make a sequel.”

Advertisement

Can’t argue with that logic! Earlier this year, Bridges reminisced on the film with The Hollywood Reporter, joking that he thought Joel and Ethan Coen “must have spied on me when I was in high school” when he first read the script. “I thought it was going to be a big hit,” he said. “I was surprised when it didn’t get much recognition. People didn’t get it, or something.”

The Big Lebowski may not have gotten the recognition it deserved immediately upon release, but there’s no doubt the situation has improved over time. “I’m so happy to be in that movie,” the Oscar winner told THR. “I pretty much dug it all, man. There’s an aspect of the Dude I aspired to—he’s authentic, isn’t he? He’s who he is, and that’s about it. He’s a lovely cat.”

Bridges expressed similar sentiments when speaking with People. “That movie, I’m so proud to be a part of that movie. What a good one,” he said affectionately. “When you hear Lebowski was 25 years ago, I say, ‘Come on, man. I can’t believe that.’ It feels like it was maybe five years ago, but 25? I can’t believe it.”