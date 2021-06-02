Soooooo sweet! Screenshot : Billie Eilish / Youtube

It’s the slumber party of the decade, and no boys are allowed. Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish shares a new music video for her newest single “Lost Cause,” following an announcement for her upcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever–out July 30.

The self-directed music video shows Billie reveling in the joy of being surrounded by her friends in a party. In monochrome outfits they sip orange soda (she’s still under 21, duh), spray silly string and lounge on a Twister board. The girls dance around the house, hugging and holding onto each other. They snack and smile as she sings about moving on from someone she considers without a job and emotional maturity, someone she calls a “lost cause.” It carries all of the happiness that being supported by your closest friends after a break up does. Typically, Eilish is known for clinging to the melancholy, whispering sad tales of monsters under the bed. Here, we see the young artist looking happier than she’s ever been.

Her first album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, dominated award shows following its release in 2019. That year, Eilish, who was 1 7 at the time, won Grammys for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Vocal Pop Album. In 2020, she won Grammys for Record of the Year for “Everything I Wanted” and Best Song Written for Visual Media for her Bond theme “No Time To Die.” Apple TV+ released a documentary on the 19-year-olds rise to fame in February, titled Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, directed by R.J. Cutler.

With 15 tracks, Happier Than Ever will include recent singles “Your Power,” “my future,” and “Therefore I Am.” She’s once again teamed up with her brother and collaborator, Finneas, for her upcoming album.