No one is working as hard to kick as much ass in Hollywood as Charlize Theron. Her dance card is currently completely full of action roles, including Fast X and sequels to The Old Guard and Atomic Blonde. And this is coming off cameos in two of the buzziest superhero universes, Prime Video’s The Boys and the MCU.

Speaking with Variety, Theron revealed that her Boys appearance was all thanks to her Long Shot love interest. “Seth [Rogen, The Boys executive producer] asked me a while back, and I will lay my body over broken glass for that guy and all of his partners at Point Gray, I absolutely love them, and we look after each other,” she said. “I love the show. I think it’s really smart.”

The meta cameo of her role satirizing superhero blockbusters on The Boys took on another level of meaning due to the fact that she had an actual cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Theron gave Marvel boss Kevin Feige a heads up about her involvement in The Boys when he called to offer her the part of Clea: “I was very transparent, and they were just like, ‘This is great.’ I mean, [The Boys is] a satire. I think there’s room for everything, and it doesn’t mean anything other than people are interested in these kind of worlds right now.”

Advertisement

Obviously, the actor speaks from experience, seeing as how she’s kind of cornered the market in comic book/graphic novel adaptations. Speaking of, she teased that The Old Guard 2 would have “action that’s raising the bar of what we did last time.”

She also weighed in on Vin Diesel’s dream of a spin-off for her Fast & Furious character–but even an action hero like Theron has limits: “Listen, the man has pulled off this incredible franchise, so I wouldn’t put anything past him. But he’s gotta hurry up because I need a hip replacement.”