Cher denies allegations that she paid for her son's kidnapping

Cher has denied rumors that she allegedly paid four men to kidnap her 47-year-old son from a New York Hotel. “That rumor is not true,” the “Believe” singer told People roughly two weeks after Rolling Stone uncovered the allegation in court documents from her son Elijah Blue Allman’s divorce proceedings.

In late September, reports that Elijah Blue Allman’s estranged wife, musician Marieangela King, claimed four men had abducted Allman from their New York hotel room on November 30, 2021. One of the men said Cher hired them. King signed a declaration on December 4, 2022, stating that she is “currently unaware of [her] husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts.”

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner’s mother,” King said. “Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman], who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.”



Allman is the son of Cher and the late musician Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band. A musician in his own right, Elijah Allman is the singer and guitars for Deadsy and appeared in the music video for “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

While Cher didn’t have anything more to say about the accusation, she confirmed that this was a private matter related to her son’s drug history.

“I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t,” Cher said. “I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache—mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”