Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, and Chris Pratt Photo : Charley Gallay ( Getty Images )

Sleeping pills can make people do weird shit, as Chris Pratt learned after taking Ambien and almost setting himself up to get his ass beaten by Dave Bautista.



Advertisement

While promoting his new non-MCU movie, The Tomorrow War, on The Late Late Show, the actor tells James Corden about being on the wrestling team in high school and being very into the sport while growing up. When Corden tells him he’d like to wrestle him, Pratt shares the Bautista story, saying, “There was a moment in my life where I would take sleep aids to help me sleep and I don’t anymore because of things like this ... I would text people and I’m blackout—I have no idea what I’m texting people. [I’m] on like an Ambien. The next morning, [Bautista] comes and he says, ‘Hey man, that text you sent last night.’ He goes, ‘You don’t remember? Bahahahaha’ and I was like what and he walks out.”

Asking Bautista to fight you and not remembering is bad enough, but the details of the actual text are even more cringe-worthy. The text, according to Pratt, was mortifyingly long, and he kept repeating how much he wanted to wrestle his Guardians Of The Galaxy costar. T o make matters worse, Pratt even wrote in the text that he thought he could beat Bautista, writing, “I think I could take you. I think I can wrestle you, bro, like collegiate rules. No elbows, no knees. I just want — I want to feel the power.” Thankfully, the actor is well-aware that Bautista could absolutely kill him, no matter how much he’s been working out for all his starring action roles. But now we’re wondering what would’ve happened if Pratt had seriously asked the former WWE champ to fight him. We’d pay good money for that fight if Pratt is brave enough to follow through with it.