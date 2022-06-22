It’s been nearly four years since Claire Denis last honored us with one of her films. 2018's High Life may have been a chance to see single dad Robert Pattinson in a sex box with a whole spaceship hot for his seed, but that was four years ago, and he’s a full-grown Batman now. To all those pounding on the doors of their local arthouses, chanting “Denis. Denis. Denis,” your time has come.

Both Sides of the Blade - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films

Both Sides Of The Blade, Denis’ new film and one that now has a trailer, is a departure from her last departure. Instead of the dreamy outer space setting of her sci-fi epic, Denis returns to Earth with a dreamy story about a woman losing touch with reality as she enters a love triangle with Vincent Lindon and Grégoire Colin. And who better to play that role than Juliette Binoche, the prolific French actor who starred in Denis’ last two pictures, High Life and 2017's Let The Sunshine In.

Binoche plays a radio journalist named Sara, who happens upon a former lover (Colin) that also happens to be her boyfriend’s best friend. Sara becomes obsessed with the idea of her life with him, which means leaving the loving boyfriend of 10 years. It’s really a tale as old as time. Who among us hasn’t found themselves in a psychologically devastating French romance or two?

Earlier this year, the movie premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, where Denis won the Silver Bear for Best Director. But this isn’t even her only award-winning film this year. Stars At Noon, starring Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, and John C. Reilly, won the Grand Prix at Cannes.

Both Sides Of The Blade comes to theaters on July 8 and VOD on August 23.