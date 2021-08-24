If you’ve been on Twitter today, you might’ve noticed that James Franco is trending. No, he didn’t do yet another terrible thing to women, and he didn’t die. Turns out Franco’s trending because some people are convinced that his voice is in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.



Advertisement

The speculation comes because the trailer shows that not only is Alfred Molina reprising his role as Doc Ock, but it also sounds like Willem Dafoe is back as the Green Goblin too . The laugh is instantly recognizable, and the character’s return is confirmed with a Pumpkin Bomb detonating onscreen. After the Green Goblin teaser scene, a voice is heard saying, “Be careful what you wish for, Parker.”

The last time we saw Dafoe as the Green Goblin in the 2000s Tobey McGuire movies, he died while trying to kill Spider-Man. His son Harry (played by Franco) vows to get his revenge on the hero, and becomes the new Green Goblin. But it’s important to remember that the first Spider-Man movies aren’t part of the MCU. For all we know, in this version, Green Goblin’s still very much alive.

So no, of course it’s not James Franco! Come on, do you really think Disney would want to hire the guy whose (former) close friend now refuses to work with? From the trailer, it does sound like the person that gives Peter Parker the warning is just Benedict Cumberbatch in his bizarre American accent.

It makes the most sense that it’s Doctor Strange, too. As we learn in the trailer, Peter’s dealing with the consequences of Mysterio revealing his identity. Now, he can’t hide under the Spidey mask. So, Peter, in a desperate attempt to gain a semblance of normalcy ( as much as you can when you’re bitten by a radioactive spider and turned into a superhero) in his life, asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell that’d make everyone forget they know Peter is Spider-Man. But of course, nothing’s that simple, so the spell brings out a multiverse, inadvertently wreaking even more havoc for Peter.

