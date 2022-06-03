Kesha is now set to formally add “ghost hunter” to her prodigious resumé; the musical star dropped the first teaser trailer for her new series Conjuring Kesha on the internet today.

Per Pop Crave, the series—which is a real thing and not just some fever dream we had while watching too many fake 30 Rock TV shows—will follow the High Road artist “ as she travels to haunted locations and explores the paranormal.”

All of which will be made a little more tricky, of course, by the fact that ghosts do not exist, death being a one-way door through which we will all pass eventually, leaving no traces as we go. That presents something of a difficulty, we’d imagine, for a show predicated on finding and maybe talking to them, but, then, that hasn’t stopped anybody before, right?

Including, weirdly, fellow musical star Demi Lovato; more than one person has noted that Kesha’s new series bears at least a conceptual resemblance to Lovato’s 2021 Peacock series Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which features, among various searches for other things that also do not exist, a scene in which Lovato apparently serenades a ghost to try to give comfort to its spirit. (It’s actually kind of sweet in context.)

Of course, it’s also worth noting that Kesha has been in the “reality shows that happen to sometimes be about ghosts” game for a good long time : Her 2013 MTV reality series My Crazy Beautiful Life featured at least one episode focused on ghosts and haunted hotels.

Conjuring Kesha will run on Discovery+. The series is set to debut on July 8. Here’s a description of the series from Kesha’s own YouTube page, written in her own voice/emojis :

I t is going to blow ur fking minds!!!!!! Me n my fellow spiritual explorers have been traveling to the most 👻haunted, energetically wild, inter-dimensionally active, magical locations ever 👽 this is literally the most insane thing I’ve ever experienced, and I’ve experienced a lot of insanity this life time. Join me on the adventure!!! We cry! We laugh. We wonder if we’re already dead! Are we bigfoot? Are we aliens.?!? Conjuring Kesha officially premieres Friday, July 8, on Discovery Plus! 📹eeeeeekkkkkkkk!!!!

Eeeeeekkkkkkkk, indeed.