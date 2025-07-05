Craig Robinson says he's "officially quitting comedy"

Comedian and actor Craig Robinson made a surprising announcement on social media this past week, stating that he’s “officially quitting comedy.” In the post, Robinson stated that he was now focusing on “something bigger.” (In a follow-up post, he then solicited followers for advice for “small business owners.” Your guess is as good as ours.)

It is, honestly, a little hard to know what level of seriousness we’re supposed to take this declaration at. Robinson is, in addition to his work as an actor, a working and regularly touring stand-up comic; he’s got dates scheduled at comedy clubs all over the country through the end of the year, with no sign that he’s going on a mass cancellation spree. That being said, there doesn’t seem to be much of a wink in the videos themselves; just Robinson expressing love for his fans and saying he’s done. (Given that Robinson’s stand-up incorporates a lot of music, it’s not hard to see him lean harder in that direction—to say nothing of his gifts as a dramatic actor. But that’s just us baselessly speculating.)

For those keeping track, it’s been a minute since the former Office star had a regular role in live-action TV. (He’s been more prolific in voice work in recent years, including for the recently-ended Big Mouth.) His last major TV project was his Peacock comedy series Killing It, which last ran new episodes back in 2023, and while it hasn’t been officially canceled, there’s also been no word on when any more might get filmed. (And since we’d definitely categorize that series as comedy…)

So, yeah, Craig Robinson: Out of the comedy business. (Unless this is, itself, a joke—one taken sincerely enough by a sufficient number of people that it’s already made its way onto his Wikipedia page.)

[via Deadline]