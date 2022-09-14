Charlie Day said in an appearance on the Smartless podcast earlier this year that he doesn’t think It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia will run for much longer, teasing that season 16—the show had just finished airing its 15th season at the time—could be the show’s last. Speaking with The A.V. Club recently, It’s Always Sunny’s Danny DeVito went a half-step further by teasing not only that a 16th season will happen, but that it will begin filming within a few months.

In the video interview, which you can see below, DeVito says that season 16 of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia will start filming this winter and will most likely air in the fall. Unlike Day, he does not let on whether or not he thinks this will be it for the show, but we’re not going to stop anyone from reading into the way he answered the question. Does it seem like he’s hiding something? Does it seem like he’s not hiding something?

Danny DeVito AVC 22

In 2020, when FX renewed It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia for season 15, various people involved—both at the network and on the show itself—suggested that the series could just run forever and that the core cast and creators would never run out of ideas. It’s safe to assume that that’s what FX would prefer, but (barring some kind of major shift to the premise) they kind of need Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito involved to some extent… or at least two or three out of the five. It’s not like they haven’t done that before.



Advertisement

We’ll know more about the future of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia as we get closer to this 16th season actually airing—or when FX decides to say something more official .

