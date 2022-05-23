David Morgen’s Moonage Daydream makes its Cannes Film Festival debut tonight, and the first teaser for the “cinematic odyssey” has been shared just hours before the premiere. The clip offers just a taste of the material unearthed by Morgen with the permission of Bowie’s estate.

In the teaser, we see Bowie across ages and eras, including as the famed Ziggy Stardust. Bowie himself comes in, saying, “It’s what you do in life that’s important, not how much time you have, what you wish you’d done,” which comes from 1998's Mr. Rice’s Secret.

Morgen’s Moonage Daydream is the first film project officially sanctioned by the late singer’s estate (eat your heart out, Stardust), who granted the director total access to Bowie’s archival footage. The film will not only traverse Bowie’s fascinating career as a musician, but his work in dance, painting, sculpture, video and audio collage, screenwriting, acting, and live theatre.

Per Variety, Morgen spent two years “scrolling through every piece of material in the Bowie archive” including thousands of hours of performances and more than 500 assets. The Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck director was even granted uninhibited access to Bowie’s master recordings. After five years in production, the film will make its way to the public in September of this year.

Advertisement

In addition to directing, Morgen wrote and produced the film. Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti was brought on board as the film’s music producer. Over 40 songs were remastered for the Moonage Daydream, including “Changes,” “Starman,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “The Jean Genie,” “All The Young Dudes,” “Life on Mars,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Fame,” “Young Americans” and “Golden Years.”

Following its Cannes debut, Moonage Daydream will screen in IMAX theaters in September. The film is set to arrive on HBO and HBO Max in spring 2023.