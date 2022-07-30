Most casual superhero fans know about Superman’s faithful dog Krypto, whether or not they’ve seen the super pooch save the day or leap a particularly tall fire hydrant in a single bound. But those fans may not know that superheroes, just like the rest of us, often need a smart, loyal companion. The difference with superhero pets, of course, is that occasionally possess super powers and can help save the day.



To mark the release of DC League Of Super-Pets, The A.V. Club has assembled an extensive (but by no means comprehensive) kennel of superhero animals. Some have shown up in live-action adventures, while others have remained on the printed page (so far). Not all are necessarily good boys or girls, but unlike the heroes and villains they work with, most can be subdued with a well-placed scratch or two behind the ears (or wings or … ).