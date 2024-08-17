Watch Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll get Jon Bernthal hooked on D&D in 5 quick minutes Woll, a professional DM in addition to her acting talents, weaves an adventure around her Punisher pal quick as a blink of the eye

When it comes to the various famous folk who have a genuine, notable of love Dungeons & Dragons—your Vin Diesels, your Henry Cavills, your River Cuomos, etc.—it’s generally known, in nerd circles, that Daredevil and True Blood star Deborah Ann Woll is one of the best there is at actually playing the game. Woll has, at this point, done enough professional Dungeons & Dragons-ing that she’s built a genuine side hustle out of it, writing her own professional campaigns, hosting and creating actual-play shows, and even consulting on official sourcebooks. If you’ve ever watched videos of her playing or DM-ing, you pretty quickly realize that this is not a thing where “Oh, she knows Daredevil, let’s humor her by letting her role some dice”; Woll has serious, undeniable chops at the table, and an enthusiasm for tabletop roleplaying that’s immediately infectious.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you need evidence of that, look no further than the above video excerpt from Woll’s recent appearance on her old Punisher pal Jon Bernthal’s Real Ones podcast, in which she lays out the core concepts of D&D for the self-described former jock in five quick minutes, which flow so smoothly that it’s easy to see him get hooked by the idea. It’s not just that the video is cool from a fandom perspective: It’s also a great, concise introduction to the whole world and appeal of tabletop roleplaying, including the part where Woll—with no need for character sheets, dice, or anything more than imagination—just launches Bernthal into a fantasy scenario and then guides him to make interesting decisions. It’s really, genuinely, just one of the best things we’ve watched in a minute, and that’s before Woll gets to the part where she mentions she deals with her anxiety at Hollywood parties by hiding in the kitchen and doing dishes, one of the most relatable sentences we have ever, personally, encountered, from the mouth of a very famous person.

Woll and Bernthal will both appear in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series, which is set to premiere in March of 2025.