Things aren’t going so well on Mars. In fact, of all the space missions we’ve embarked upon via Apple’s fantastic series For All Mankind, Mars has been the hairiest. Much of the turmoil recently falls at the feet of two men: Danny Stevens (Casey W. Johnson) and Dev Ayesa (Edi Gathegi). The former has a litany of problems, including a pill addiction, guilt over the death of his childhood friend, and, of course, a growing feeling of sexual animosity and resentment toward his captain, Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman), whose wife he slept with in season two. When you lay it out, losing the space race is more complicated than winning it.

A lot is going on with Danny, but things are a little simpler with Dev. The owner of a private space company, Dev dreamed of landing on Mars first, using the space hotel he bought off Ed’s ex-wife Karen. Yet, the trip hasn’t gone according to plan. After Danny’s many troubles resulted in a mining disaster that claimed several of Hellios’ employees and Russian Cosmonauts, Dev’s company is looking like a loser.

In this exclusive clip from Apple, Karen (Shantel VanSanten) offers Dev a way out, a deal from NASA that could help his company continue its mission. And yet, his pesky arrogance keeps getting in the way.

For All Mankind season three penultimate clip

Apple’s For All Mankind continues to deliver the goods in season three. With unmatched special effects and a profoundly empathetic cast, Ronald D. Moore and Matt Wolpert’s idealistic science fiction epic continues to shoot for the moon and surpass it. The penultimate episode of season three hits Apple TV+ at midnight.