Disney just laid off a bunch of people, too Paramount also just executed a major round of layoffs

Apparently 7,000 layoffs plus over a hundred more at Pixar and in the company’s TV division weren’t good enough for good old Bob Iger. Disney is currently doing yet another round of layoffs in which the company will cut approximately 300 employees as part of a “​​cost-saving initiative,” Deadline reports. While it’s not been made public exactly which jobs are being slashed, the cuts are taking place throughout the company’s U.S.-based corporate operations, with legal, HR, finance, and communications impacted. The Parks division, ESPN, and Disney Entertainment are supposedly safe.

“We continually evaluate ways to invest in our businesses and more effectively manage our resources and costs to fuel the state-of-the-art creativity and innovation that consumers value and expect from Disney,” a spokesperson told Deadline in a statement. “As part of this ongoing optimization work, we have been reviewing the cost structure for our corporate-level functions and have determined there are ways for them to operate more efficiently.”

That corporate gobbledegook, of course, neglects to mention any of the people who just lost their jobs. Even Paramount thanked departing staff for their “resilience and commitment to delivering some of the biggest hits across TV and Film, and for continuing the hard but necessary work to best position the company for the future” during their own round of layoffs earlier this week. That’s a pretty bleak statement as well, but at least the company hasn’t quite forgotten that their employees are human beings just yet.

Disney’s latest round of cuts comes as Disney+ reaches profitability for the first time ever and the streamer not only raises prices for all of its tiers but also cracks down on password sharing. We’ve been saying this a lot lately, but it feels like a little more of the magic slips away every day. At least we’ve got approximately 700 spinoffs to look forward to to dull the sting.