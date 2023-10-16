Well, it took almost three decades, but Disney is finally ready to squeeze some money out of people who remember dark fantasy cartoon Gargoyles. The company never seemed to know what to do with the show back when it was airing in the late-‘90s, dooming it to never being more than a cult classic—especially when put up against the aesthetically and tonally similar Batman: The Animated Series, a more popular show with a clearer and stronger legacy in both animation and live-action—but that’s all in the past.

Disney is now licensing new Gargoyles toys, an old Gargoyles video game is coming out for modern consoles later this month, and now the company is planning to develop a live-action Gargoyles reboot for Disney+. Your money is officially good, Gargoyles fans! Open your wallets for the mouse!

That last bit comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which says the reboot is being helmed by James Wan’s Atomic Monster label and Annabelle Comes Home director Gary Dauberman, who will be serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer (so this seems to specifically be his baby, and we hope he’s not offended by our implication that Batman: TAS was a better show).

The original Gargoyles show, which starred Keith David as heroic Goliath and Jonathan Frakes as evil David Xanatos, was about creatures that came alive at night and turned to stone during the day. Due to various events in ye olde medieval times, the creatures (“gargoyles”) get frozen for 1,000 years and wake up in ‘90s New York, where they’re forced to defend themselves against the jealous machinations of Xanatos and meet up with other fantastical creatures. Everybody had wings that they wrapped around themselves like capes, some of the gargoyles named themselves after New York things (like Brooklyn, Broadway, and Bronx), and Xanatos has a gargoyle mech suit that looks like Goliath. It’s all pretty rad, to be honest.