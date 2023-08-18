Disney+'s Percy Jackson show gets an official release date—and a trailer

Disney+’s adaptation of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books—Hollywood’s second such effort to bring Riordan’s work to the screen, after a pair of modestly successful but critically inconsequential films in the early 2010s—has been cooking for a while at this point. Now, the show’s tale of a kid who finds out he’s secretly the son of an Olympian god—it’s The Wet One, in case the use of Vance Joy’s “Riptide” in the below teaser, and the trident in the show’s logo, didn’t make that clear—is finally ready to see the light of day.

We’ve Been Expecting You | Percy Jackson and the Olympians | Disney+

At least, almost ready: The series, which stars Walker Scobell as Percy, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as his friends Annabeth and Grover, and a whole host of guest stars (including Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Jay Duplass, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the late Lance Reddick) as the various figures of Greek myth, has finally gotten a release date: December 20, 2023, when the first two episodes of Percy Jackson And The Olympians will go up on Disney+.

As we mentioned, the series also got a new teaser trailer today, showing off Scobell, some goat legs, and a shot of professional wrestler Adam “Edge” Copeland, the latter as a very grouchy-looking incarnation of the god Ares.

Riordan has been famously critical of the last Percy Jackson adaptations, once writing of the movies (directed by Chris Columbus and Thor Freudenthal) that it was like “ my life’s work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it.” He’s been much more closely involved with (and, unsurprisingly, positive about) the Disney+ show, which he co-wrote with The Old Man creator Jonathan E. Steinberg. As for whether fans will be similarly effusive about this new version, we’ll just have to wait until Christmas 2023 to find out.