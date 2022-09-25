After an unclear amount of on-set drama (somewhere between “none” and “all”) and about 15,000 daily news stories across the entertainment news industry (it’s not just us) , Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling finally opened in U.S. theaters this weekend. And best of all, the drama (or convincing illusion of drama) was all worth it: The movie opened at number one on the domestic box office charts!

It wasn’t necessarily a mind-blowing and impressive number one, but it did make $19 million in its debut—well ahead of last week’s top movie, The Woman King, which fell to $11 million in its second week. After that is the rereleased version of Avatar, which took the top spot at the international box office but only made $10 million in the U.S. this weekend. (Though it made that on 2,000 or so fewer screens that Darling had, giving it a much better per-screen average.) Fourth went to Barbarian, the horror movie that you must not know anything about (or so we’ve been told by people who refuse to tell us more), with $4.8 million and a total of $28 million after three weeks. Fifth went to Pearl, a horror movie you are allowed to know about, which made $1.9 million and has $6 million after two weeks.

The final five movies all made a similar amount of money, in descending order (that’s how the list works): See How They Run, Bullet Train, DC League Of Super-Pets, Top Gun: Maverick (for its EIGHTEENTH GODDAMN WEEK), and Minions: The Rise Of Gru (for its thirteenth goddamn week).

