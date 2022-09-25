After an unclear amount of on-set drama (somewhere between “none” and “all”) and about 15,000 daily news stories across the entertainment news industry (it’s not just us), Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling finally opened in U.S. theaters this weekend. And best of all, the drama (or convincing illusion of drama) was all worth it: The movie opened at number one on the domestic box office charts!
It wasn’t necessarily a mind-blowing and impressive number one, but it did make $19 million in its debut—well ahead of last week’s top movie, The Woman King, which fell to $11 million in its second week. After that is the rereleased version of Avatar, which took the top spot at the international box office but only made $10 million in the U.S. this weekend. (Though it made that on 2,000 or so fewer screens that Darling had, giving it a much better per-screen average.) Fourth went to Barbarian, the horror movie that you must not know anything about (or so we’ve been told by people who refuse to tell us more), with $4.8 million and a total of $28 million after three weeks. Fifth went to Pearl, a horror movie you are allowed to know about, which made $1.9 million and has $6 million after two weeks.
The final five movies all made a similar amount of money, in descending order (that’s how the list works): See How They Run, Bullet Train, DC League Of Super-Pets, Top Gun: Maverick (for its EIGHTEENTH GODDAMN WEEK), and Minions: The Rise Of Gru (for its thirteenth goddamn week).
The full top 10 is repeated below in list form, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.
- Don’t Worry Darling
- The Woman King
- Avatar
- Barbarian
- Pearl
- See How They Run
- Bullet Train
- DC League Of Super-Pets
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Minions: The Rise Of Gru