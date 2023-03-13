Drake and 21 Savage are taking the treacherous twin show on tour

Start saving up any and all rich flexes for this summer: Drake and 21 Savage are embarking on a joint tour. The duo’s joint album, Her Loss, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 when it dropped in November of last year; now, they’ll take the hits to go on an upcoming North American tour, which kicks off later this year.
Christened the “It’s All A Blur Tour,” the duo will kick off the series of dates on June 16 in New Orleans, hitting a deliciously precise 21 cities throughout its duration. Drake and 21 Savage are set to perform multiple dates in a host of cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Boston. The duo will also play two nights each at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden. Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 15, at 12 P.M. local time via Cash App.
Drake announced the tour on Monday morning via his Instagram, sharing a montage of his past tours featuring footage of his entourage, mother Sandi Graham, and son Adonis. Although he’s performed a series of standalone shows—including his Toronto-based October World Weekend and a brief stint at the Apollo Theater in January—this tour marks Drake’s first since 2019, before the pandemic. For a full list of dates, see below.
Drake and 21 Savage “It’s All A Blur” North American Tour Dates:
06-16 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
06-19 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
06-21 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
06-24 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
06-28 Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena
07-01 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
07-02 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
07-05 Chicago, IL - United Center
07-06 Chicago, IL - United Center
07-08 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
07-11 Boston, MA - TD Garden
07-12 Boston, MA - TD Garden
07-14 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
07-17 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
07-18 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
07-25 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
07-26 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
07-28 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
07-31 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
08-12 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
08-13 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
08-18 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
08-21 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
08-22 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
08-25 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
08-28 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
09-01 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
09-05 Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena