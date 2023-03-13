Drake and 21 Savage are taking the treacherous twin show on tour

Start saving up any and all rich flexes for this summer: Drake and 21 Savage are embarking on a joint tour. The duo’s joint album, Her Loss, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 when it dropped in November of last year; now, they’ll take the hits to go on an upcoming North American tour, which kicks off later this year.

Christened the “It’s All A Blur Tour,” the duo will kick off the series of dates on June 16 in New Orleans, hitting a deliciously precise 21 cities throughout its duration. Drake and 21 Savage are set to perform multiple dates in a host of cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Boston. T he duo will also play two nights each at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden. Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 15, at 12 P.M. local time via Cash App.

Drake announced the tour on Monday morning via his Instagram, sharing a montage of his past tours featuring footage of his entourage, mother Sandi Graham, and son Adonis. Although he’s performed a series of standalone shows— including his Toronto-based October World Weekend and a brief stint at the Apollo Theater in January— this tour marks Drake’s first since 2019, before the pandemic. For a full list of dates, see below.

Advertisement

Drake and 21 Savage “It’s All A Blur” North American Tour Dates:



06-16 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

06-19 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

06-21 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

06-24 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

06-28 Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena

07-01 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

07-02 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

07-05 Chicago, IL - United Center

07-06 Chicago, IL - United Center

07-08 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

07-11 Boston, MA - TD Garden

07-12 Boston, MA - TD Garden

07-14 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

07-17 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

07-18 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

07-25 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

07-26 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

07-28 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

07-31 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

08-12 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

08-13 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

08-18 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

08-21 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

08-22 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

08-25 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

08-28 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

09-01 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

09-05 Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena