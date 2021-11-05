The accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding of director Joel Souza has prompted investigations into working conditions on the set of Rust as well as broader discussions on ensuring adequate production safety across the film industry.

Speaking to Variety about the use of prop firearms at the premiere of his new film, Red Notice, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has said that, for his part, none of his film productions going forward will make use of real guns.



Johnson said that he “was heartbroken” to learn of Hutchins’ death and in disbelief that the accident could have taken place at all. After stating that his “heart goes out to [Hutchins’] family and everybody on set,” Johnson said that he wants the film industry to learn from the incident and promised that any film he’s involved with will no longer use real firearms.

“I can’t speak for anyone else,” he said, “but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with [his production company] Seven Bucks Productions—any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce—we won’t use real guns at all. We’re going to switch over to rubber guns.

“We’ll take care of it in post,” Johnson continued. “We’re not going to worry about the dollars. We won’t worry about what it costs.

“When something like this happens—of this magnitude, this heartbreaking—I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together,” he concluded.



Johnson’s point was echoed by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks, who said that “for us, going forward, we’re never going to deal with live guns on-set at all, even for blanks—it’s just not necessary.”