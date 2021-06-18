Élite returns with more murder, teen troubles, and sexy hook-ups

Itzan Escamilla and Miguel Bernardeau in Élite season 4

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Élite (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “Though Élite falls back on repeating many of the challenges we’ve seen in previous seasons, there are enough twists to keep things fresh, hooking viewers with the fates of both beloved and new characters. And there’s this hope that even while characters like Guzmán take steps backwards, the repercussions for their actions create greater growth than in previous seasons.” Here’s Tatiana Tenreyro’s review of this Spanish drama’s fourth season.

Soul Of A Nation (ABC, Friday, 9 p.m.): For this Juneteenth two-hour special event, Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan interviews President Barack Obama. Leslie Odom Jr. guest hosts with musical performances by Leon Bridges, Chloe Bailey, and Jimmie Allen.

Regular coverage

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

Wild cards

Luca (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “The generous read on Luca is that it has the sweet simplicity of a fairy tale, something that tired kids and the exhausted parents reading to them could follow even while on the verge of slumber. Less euphemistically, this is an exceptionally mild addition to the Pixar canon, pleasant but nearly as shallow as a bathtub.” Here’s the rest of A.A. Dowd’s review of Pixar’s new film, whose cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph, and Jim Gaffigan.

Physical (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): “A dark comedy of the black hole variety, Apple TV+’s Physical raises the question of who would actually want to enter this bleak 1981 San Diego landscape and hang out with such loathsome characters.” Read more of Gwen Ihnat’s thoughts on this new dramedy led by Rose Byrne here. Physical premieres with three episodes, with new ones dropping every Friday.

Big Shot (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m., season finale): John Stamos’ sports drama, where he plays the coach of a girls’ basketball team at an elite school, wraps up season one with “Marvyn’s Playbook,” with his Westbrook team just one win away from Division Two.