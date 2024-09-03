Ellen DeGeneres' Netflix special about being kicked out of Hollywood gets release date DeGeneres will fit her "I’m not mean" material into jokes about chicken farming, parallel parking, and the "harsh reality of becoming a brand name celebrity."

One of the best and most lucrative parts of being a “canceled” comedian is the inevitable Netflix special. No matter the controversy, whether it be a slap or spreading misinformation about a pandemic that killed millions, Netflix is happy to pay top dollar to get the comedian a mic and a stage and give their side of things. In the case of Ellen DeGeneres, the comedian and talk show host whose public persona of “nice” came crashing down after highly publicized allegations of meanness surfaced, the newly announced Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval will purportedly serve as a Hollywood swan song.

The revelations of Rolling Stone’s 2020 expose into allegations of workplace abuse lobbed at DeGeneres’ talk show effectively meant the end of the comedian’s monopoly on friendly banter, inviting dances, and gifts for the internet’s most viral teens. This is the woman who gave Damn Daniel a lifetime supply of white Vans, and she’s got something to say about her fall from grace. Now that she’s been “kicked out of Hollywood,” Netflix is giving DeGeneres one final hour to give her side of things. Hyped as her last stand-up special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval will see the beleaguered but wealthy, successful, and bookable comedian discussing her sudden downfall.

For Your Approval is her first special since 2018’s Relatable, and like all Netflix specials now, it will serve as a place to discuss her recent controversy. “Yes, I’m going to talk about it,” DeGeneres said previously, fitting in her “I’m not mean” material into jokes about chicken farming, parallel parking, and the “harsh reality of becoming a brand name celebrity.”

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval streams on Netflix on September 24.