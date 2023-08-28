A right of passage for all rappers and Republican presidential candidates, Vivek Ramaswamy is learning that this is no movie with no Mekhi Phifer. The fast-talking millennial Republican hopeful has spent the last month tearing up the campaign trail and hyping his karaoke version of Eminem’s Oscar-winning track, “Lose Yourself” from the movie 8 Mile. In at least one viral video, Ramaswamy raps along to Mr. Mathers’ music, which is certainly better than his aggressive tennis and 9/11 truther routines. Seriously, where do they keep finding these guys?

Per Variety, the real Slim Shady wasn’t feeling it and asked his licenser BMI to send a cease and desist to the Republican candidate, vomiting up mom’s spaghetti on Ramaswamy’s attempt to look cool. “BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto,” the letter states.



Compared to The Music Man’s Harold Hill by his colleagues in The New York Times, Ramaswamy is a biotech entrepreneur known for taking a drug that does nothing and advertising it as “maybe it’s good for Alzheimer’s patients?” However, he parlayed the millions made in his venture capital approach to pharmaceuticals into a political career where he can rage against conservative bogeymen like “the woke mob” and speed past flailing candidates like Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie. Recently, to appear as a living, breathing person with interests, he revived his Harvard libertarian hip-hop alter ego, Da Vek The Rapper, on the campaign trail. As of this reporting, a sadder tactic has yet to be discovered.

If one hates and wishes to torture oneself, a video of Ramaswamy doing karaoke to the track can be found below. It has all the intensity of a teen rapping along to the 8 Mile soundtrack at a middle school dance, reminding people of how cool they are for knowing the lyrics to a rap song.