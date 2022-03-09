The higher the hair, the closer to the billboards. Emmy Rossum has that motto down pat in the fresh teaser for Angelyne, a limited series about the elusive pop culture diva whose billboards sparked intrigue all throughout Los Angeles in the 1980s.

Advertisement

Covering many reaches of 1980s L.A. culture and more, the show is described as being about “fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne.”



In the teaser, we get to see the bubblegum pink Corvette that the blonde icon was known to jet around L.A. in, and there’s also a fun nod to the real life Angelyne’s singing career as we get to hear her punk rock single, “Kiss Me L.A.” The song’s inclusion in the teaser highlights the many sides of Angelyne’s enigmatic life and image—all of which we can expect to see in the series.

Starring as Angelyne is Emmy Rossum (Shameless), who will also be on as an executive producer. The rest of the cast includes Martin Freeman (Fargo), Alex Karpovsky (Girls), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Charlie Rowe (Rocketman), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), Molly Ephraim (The Front Runner), Philip Ettinger (First Reformed), Antjuan Tobias (Scandal), Tonatiuh (Vida) and David Krumholtz (The Deuce).

Coming on as showrunner is Allison Miller (Spartacus), and she joins Rossum, Lucy Tcherniak (The End of the F***ing World), Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) and Chad Hamilton (Mr. Robot) as executive producers.



Tcherniak and Matt Spicer (Ingrid Goes West) will be directing the miniseries. Back in 2020, The Hollywood Reporter (which is also listed as an executive producer) reported that Angelyne had signed on as an executive producer of the series.

Angelyne will be unveiled on Peacock with eight pink-wrapped episodes on May 19.