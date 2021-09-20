Weirdest: The Crown is Netflix’s first outstanding series winner

Some trivia : When Ted Lasso won f or Outstanding Comedy Series, it meant that Apple TV+ had won one of the Emmys’ top series prizes before awards-season behemoth Netflix ever did . Sure, we’re not exactly talking scrappy upstart Davids versus tech-giant Goliaths here. But there used to be something kind of funny about how, for all of its popularity and all the money it’s poured into for-your-consideration campaigns, Netflix just couldn’t nab an award for best comedy, drama, or limited series.

“Used to,” because about a minute after AFC Richmond returned to its table, The Crown broke the losing streak . And then The Queen’s Gambit dashed the hopes of Easttown and Westview alike. On top of that, those wins pushed Netflix’s 2021 Emmy total to 44, tying CBS’ record-setting tally from 1974. The lack of those big Emmys once seemed like the asterisk hovering over Netflix’s dominance of the TV landscape. Now its place at the top of the heap is all but assured.