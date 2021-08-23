Eternals star Barry Keoghan was briefly hospitalized after being physically assaulted in Galway, Ireland . As reported by Independent.ie, Keoghan was found outside of Galway’s G Hotel with serious facial injuries “in the early hours of last Sunday.” The Irish publication reports that he was taken to Galway University Hospital and treated for injuries that included cuts on his face. He’s since been released.



Advertisement

A local told the publication that “it was known he was staying up in the G Hotel, which is one of the poshest hotels in the city, but no one heard anything about any assault or anything and it was obviously kept very quiet.” A spokesperson for Garda (the police service of Ireland) told Independent that “Gardaí did attend an incident at a hotel in the Wellpark area of Galway City on Sunday August 15, 2021 after 3.30am.” The actor has yet to comment on the assault and has been posting unrelated stories on his Instagram, including Entertainment Weekly’s exclusive picture of The Eternals and an image of “R emember why you started” handwritten in cursive.

The Eternals was filming from July 2019 until February 2020 in London, Oxford, England, and the Canary Islands. The film is set to arrive on November 5 as part of Marvel Studios’ Phase Four. Keoghan will play Druig, “an Eternal with the ability to manipulate other people’s thoughts” who is “aloof and a bit of a loner.”



“When I arrived and put it on for the first time, it was kind of nice to walk out and see the rest of the cast’s reaction. They were like, ‘Whoa!’ It’s a weird feeling to see yourself like that. As soon as you put the boots on your posture transforms. You definitely notice how your whole demeanor and everything just changes,” Keoghan told EW about starring in his first MCU movie.