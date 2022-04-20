Next month, you’ll be firing up your Disney+ account and find it filled with an array of new titles, including a few highly anticipated releases that fans have been awaiting for years. Get ready to say “hello there,” to the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will release two episodes on the service on May 27.
Ewan McGregor will make his return in the robes, showing what happened to the Jedi Knight between Order 66 and his transformation into Old Ben in Star Wars Episode IV—A New Hope. Joining McGregor in the Star War series will be Joel Edgerton as Uncle Owen, Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Rupert Friend, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, and Moses Ingram.
In the same realm of nostalgia for ‘80s and ‘90s kids, Disney+ will be premiering its meta-reboot Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers on May 20. Based on the hit 1989 Disney cartoon of the same name, the new film has John Mulaney and Andy Samberg voicing the two lead chipmunks in a Who Framed Roger Rabbit? type universe where cartoons live in our reality. 30 years after the cancellation of their show, the two detectives reunite to find their missing friend.
What’s coming to Disney+ in May 2022?
Available May 4
Life Below Zero: Season Eighteen
Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett
Moon Knight: Season Finale
Available May 11
Just Like Me: Season One & Two
Mira, Royal Detective: Season Two
Something Bit Me!: Season One
The Chicken Squad: Season One
The Wizard Of Paws: Season Two
Marvel Studios: Assembled—The Making Of Moon Knight
The Quest
Available May 13
Sneakerella
Available May 18
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Season One
I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo: Season One
Secrets Of The Zoo: Season Five
Available May 20
Shook
Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)
Available May 27
Bad Boys
D. Wade: Life Unexpected
Hubble’s Cosmic Journey
Mission Pluto
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Episode 101 & 102
We Feed People