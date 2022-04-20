Next month, you’ll be firing up your Disney+ account and find it filled with an array of new titles, including a few highly anticipated releases that fans have been awaiting for years. Get ready to say “hello there,” to the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will release two episodes on the service on May 27.



Ewan McGregor will make his return in the robes, showing what happened to the Jedi Knight between Order 66 and his transformation into Old Ben in Star Wars Episode IV—A New Hope. Joining McGregor in the Star War series will be Joel Edgerton as Uncle Owen, Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Rupert Friend, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, and Moses Ingram.

In the same realm of nostalgia for ‘80s and ‘90s kids, Disney+ will be premiering its meta-reboot Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers on May 20. Based on the hit 1989 Disney cartoon of the same name, the new film has John Mulaney and Andy Samberg voicing the two lead chipmunks in a Who Framed Roger Rabbit? type universe where cartoons live in our reality. 30 years after the cancellation of their show, the two detectives reunite to find their missing friend.

What’s coming to Disney+ in May 2022?

Available May 4

Life Below Zero: Season Eighteen



Disney Gallery: The Book Of Boba Fett

Moon Knight: Season Finale

Available May 11

Just Like Me: Season One & Two

Mira, Royal Detective: Season Two

Something Bit Me!: Season One

The Chicken Squad: Season One

The Wizard Of Paws: Season Two

Marvel Studios: Assembled—The Making Of Moon Knight

The Quest

Available May 13

Sneakerella

Available May 18

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Season One

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo: Season One

Secrets Of The Zoo: Season Five

Available May 20

Shook

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)

Available May 27

Bad Boys

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

Hubble’s Cosmic Journey

Mission Pluto

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Episode 101 & 102

We Feed People