For all those curious as to how Obi-Wan Kenobi transforms from the youthful-looking Ewan McGregor to the distinguished elder Alec Guinness, well, you might get to see it play out in real time. At least, if McGregor and co. have anything to say about it: the Obi-Wan Kenobi team are interested in doing a second season, and perhaps even beyond.

Speaking with Radio Times, director Deborah Chow stressed that the Disney+ show was conceived “as a limited series” and “its own standalone” story. But she conceded: “I mean, there are of course more stories that you could tell. There’s obviously another 10 years before we get to A New Hope and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even just watching him ride across the sand sometimes is interesting. So, who knows? It’s hard to say right now, but it was not the intention.”

McGregor’s on-screen foe, Hayden Christensen, has repeatedly stated his desire to continue playing with lightsabers in whatever project will take him, including more Obi-Wan. “...I would love to continue with this character. You know, I think there’s certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so,” he told Radio Times, adding that he “would certainly be open to” appearing in a second season of Obi-Wan.

As for McGregor himself, he recently told GQ that “If I could do one of these every now and again–I’d just be happy about it.” He reiterated to Radio Times: “I hope it’s not the last time I play him. I had such a great time doing this, I’m sure we can think of a few more stories before I turn into Alec Guinness, don’t you think?”

It’s a tight window with canon, but they’ve got wiggle room, so… why not? McGregor could be suitably old and gray by the time he’s done playing a Jedi. As for including Vader, perhaps the end of that iconic line in A New Hope is “I sense something; a presence I’ve not felt since… last week, during the Obi-Wan Kenobi ninth season finale.”