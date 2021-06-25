Nathalie Emmanuel Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

Turns out Nathalie Emmanuel easily understood how her F9 character Ramsey felt getting behind the wheel in the newest film in the franchise. As Ramsey takes the reins of a massive delivery truck, she turns to Dominic (Vin Diesel) and says, “I never learned how to drive!” Emmanuel admits in an interview with Essence that she herself never received her driver’s license either.

“I never got my license,” she says. “It’s funny because I don’t drive either and it was fun to kind of laugh at that.”

Emmanuel’s character Ramsey, is a self-assured, highly skilled hacker who joins Dominic’s team in Furious 7. Mainly sticking to what she knows , Ramsey does not find herself in the driver’s seat until F9, where she makes her shocking reveal. Emmanuel explains, that while she did learn how to drive as a teenager, she never managed to take the test because she was busy starting her acting career.

“I started learning to drive when I was like 17 and then I started acting and I was just, like, busy. I was either busy or broke—that’s the life of an actor, really!” Emmanuel says. “And it’s only in recent years that I’ve actually had the time and the finances to do it, because it’s expensive. It’s expensive to learn in England, especially.”

The Game of Thrones actress says it’s not too late for her to get her license, and she may try to get the real deal one day.

“But now I’ve got a bit more time where I can maybe try and get an intensive course in and finally get it,” she adds. “I actually know how to drive a car, I just haven’t got the legal license that says, you can do it without getting arrested.”