Olivia Rodrigo - vampire (Official Video)

Former Disney Channel actress Olivia Rodrigo emerged as a fully formed pop superstar on her 2021 debut SOUR. The young singer-songwriter is getting ready to follow it up with the new album GUTS, and the two singles we’ve heard so far, the grandly theatrical “Vampire” and the ’90s pop-rock blast “bad idea right?,” have both been fantastic. “For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Rodrigo says. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

