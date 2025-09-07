Universal exec regrets sending Ludacris and Tyrese to space in Fast And Furious 9 Universal executive Donna Langley apologized for a scene in F9: The Fast Saga in which Ludacris and Tyrese travel to the ISS in a rocket car.

Lamenting the decision to allow fans to chart the course of the Fast And Furious movies, NBC Universal Chief Content Officer Donna Langley apologized for a scene in 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga in which Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris’ characters, Roman and Tej, don SCUBA suits and fly to the International Space Station in a rocket car. “I’m sorry that we sent them to space,” Langley said at the Toronto International Film Festival. “We can never get that genie back.” Though she did not offer an early apology for Vin Diesel’s recent announcement that Brian O’Connor, the character played by the late Paul Walker, would appear in the next film, Langley admitted that most of the series’ ideas come from fans. Citing Diesel as an “early adopter of talking to his fans directly,” Langley said that plot points, including the deaths of major characters like Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty, were “led by fan engagement.”