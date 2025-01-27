February 2025 TV preview: The White Lotus, a Suits spin-off, and television star Robert De Niro Plus, Yellowjackets returns, Kate Hudson leads a sports comedy, and Steven Knight heads to Hulu.

Now that we’re well into 2025, TV is seriously beefing up its premieres in February, with Robert De Niro and Kate Hudson making their Netflix debuts, NBC cooking up some newbies, and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight presenting another bloody period piece. The month also promises a few highly anticipated returns, most notably the Thailand-set next chapter of The White Lotus. Here is The A.V. Club’s guide to what to watch in February.

Apple Cider Vinegar (Netflix, February 6)

Apple Cider Vinegar is coming for the wellness and social-media industrial complex. In the show, Kaitlyn Dever plays an influencer who builds an online empire by lying about having a life-threatening disease, which puts her on the warpath with another social media personality (portrayed by Alycia Debnam-Carey) who actually suffers from cancer. [Saloni Gajjar]

Clean Slate (Prime Video, February 6)

It’s all about second chances in the family comedy Clean Slate, which boasts the late Norman Lear as a producer. In the series, George Wallace tackles an Alabama car-wash owner who has to reckon with his old-school thinking when his estranged daughter, the trans woman Desiree (Laverne Cox), comes back home to live with him. [Saloni Gajjar]

Yellowjackets season 3 (Showtime with Paramount+, February 14)

Yellowjackets presents a healthy dose of cannibalism to celebrate Valentine’s Day. In season three of the phenomenon, the teen girls stranded in the wilderness embrace their dark fates (hopefully adding to the Antler Queen lore). Meanwhile, in the present day, the adult survivors are grieving a dead friend and trying to figure out who’s after them. The show also welcomes Hilary Swank and Joel McHale to the cast this year. [Saloni Gajjar]

The White Lotus season 3 (HBO, February 16)

Mike White’s fantastic satire is back—and so, indeed, are those classic Sunday-night HBO-drama vibes that we know and love. This time around, the anthology moves to the titular luxury hotel chain’s Thailand resort, as season-one heartbreaker Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) mingles with fellow guests played by the likes of the great Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, and Michelle Monaghan, among others. [Tim Lowery]

Good Cop/Bad Cop (The CW, February 19)

Leighton Meester in a comedic setting is always a pleasant surprise. (R.I.P. ABC’s Single Parents.) She returns to network TV in this lighthearted procedural, taking on a competent cop forced to work with her dimwitted brother/partner and police-chief dad (played by Luke Cook and Clancy Brown, respectively). [Saloni Gajjar]

Zero Day (Netflix, February 20)

Robert De Niro goes all in on TV with Zero Day, a political thriller that he executive produced, starring as a former President who is tasked by the current one (played by Angela Bassett) with kicking ass and taking names after a cyberattack. The limited series comes from Narcos showrunner Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and The New York Times’ Michael Schmidt, and the stacked cast includes Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton, Bill Camp, and Matthew Modine. [Tim Lowery]

A Thousand Blows (Hulu, February 21)

Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight is behind this punches-packed period drama set in London’s East End during the Victorian era. Stephen Graham plays an aging pugilist, who butts heads with two Jamaican immigrants (portrayed by Malachi Kirby and Francis Lovehall), while the Forty Elephants—a real-life, all-female gang of thieves led by Mary Carr (Erin Doherty)—do their thing. [Tim Lowery]

Suits LA (NBC, February 23)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I’m the best attorney in the country,” Ted Black (Stephen Amell) announces in Suits LA. That’s a bold claim considering the original series spent nine seasons trying to convince us that Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) held that honor. Let’s see how the spin-off holds up as it tracks a new group of lawyers working in Hollywood. The cast includes Josh McDermitt, Bryan Greenberg, Lex Scott Davis, and Maggie Grace, with Macht reprising his Suits role. [Saloni Gajjar]

Grosse Pointe Garden Society (NBC, February 23)

Good Girls creator Jenna Bans is back to helm another juicy drama. In Grosse Pointe Garden Society, four members of a suburban green-thumb club (played by Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, AnnaSophia Robb, and Ben Rapaport) find themselves trapped in a murder scandal that threatens to expose their dark secrets. [Saloni Gajjar]

Running Point (Netflix, February 27)

Mindy Kaling ventures outside of her comfort zone with this sports comedy loosely based on L.A. Lakers’ president Jeannie Buss. Kate Hudson leads Running Point as Isla Gordon, who inherits her family’s basketball team despite no knowledge of the game. She comes to rely on her ragtag crew, one that’s brought to life by Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, and Scott MacArthur. The ensemble also features Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield, Justin Theroux, Chet Hanks, and Scott Evans. [Saloni Gajjar]

More February premieres

February 2

Common Side Effects (Adult Swim)

February 3

Hunting Party (NBC)

Funny Woman season 2 (PBS)

February 5

Love You To Death (Apple TV+)

Wild Cards season 2 (The CW)

February 6

Invincible season 3 (Prime Video)

Sweet Magnolias season 4 (Netflix)

February 13

Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 (Netflix)

February 19

Win Or Lose (Disney+)

February 20

Reacher season 3 (Prime Video)

February 21

Surface season 2 (Apple TV+)

February 23

1923 season 2 (Paramount+)