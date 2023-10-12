Inevitable Suits follow-up now in the works from creator Aaron Korsh

The inevitable consequence has come to pass, as Deadline reports that former USA series Suits—which has, over the last several months, become one of the most successful streaming series of all time, absolutely dominating the weekly charts in defiance of the fact that it has not actually released new episodes since its finale in 2019—will be likely getting some form of continuation, courtesy of series creator Aaron Korsh. This, despite comments Korsh made during the WGA’s writers strike a while back suggesting he didn’t even have any ideas about revisiting the Suitsiverse, but, well: Several billion minutes of streaming time a week can presumably get those juices flowing pretty quick.

Interestingly, this alleged Suits continuation won’t be “a revival or reboot,” or even a spinoff, a la Gina Torres’ short-lived Pearson. It will, instead, apparently be set in a distant corner of the Suits world—possibly L.A.—following a whole other set of lawyers who presumably have to spend their days hiding that they’re not actually lawyers. (Or maybe they’ll do a flip, and all the characters will be lawyers forced to pretend they aren’t, hanging around the house all day and refusing to deliberate anything. You could call it Sweatpants!)

Anyway, Korsh is reportedly developing the series with NBCUniversal, all of whom, we’re guessing, are right now in a very heated effort to figure out why the hell this whole Suits thing popped off like it has. It’s not like the show didn’t always have some decent popularity, being a regular strong performer on USA, and then streaming. But for whatever reason, its blend of characters and legal conundrums has hit people in exactly the right way over the last summer; recreating that energy is probably going to be harder than it sounds, but it sounds like Korsh is gearing up to take a shot at it.