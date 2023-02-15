For his directorial debut, Michael B. Jordan is going big. Creed III was shot for IMAX on IMAX cameras for that big fight feel. It’s supposedly the first sports movie to shoot in the format, and the latest trailer is undoubtedly doing a lot to sell us on those images. Opening on puffs of colorful smoke before dissolving into a golden hour Hollywood sunset, Jordan’s images are pristine , expansive, and precise . He’s even got fireworks that spell his name, which is the mark of success in this country. If the actor-director wants to top Carl Weathers’ infamous “Living In America” sequence from Rocky IV, he’s well on his way.

And that’s all before Jordan’s best special effect: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Oh, and Jonathan Majors. Jonathan Majors being the most jacked guy on planet Earth is also a good special effect.

CREED III | Final Trailer

Despite this being Jordan’s big directorial debut, it’s really Majors’ month. Between those photos from his upcoming bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams and this, Majors also stars in the latest MCU entry, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. Though, it looks like Jordan’s IMAX camera were able to pick up things from the quantum realm, too, with those shots of beads of sweat popping off their backs.

Here’s the synopsis:

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Creed III opens in theaters on March 3.