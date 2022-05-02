As evidenced by stuff like the 1999 Hot Wheels computer overhauled to run modern video games, there’s basically no object in existence that a determined person cannot force to perform tasks it wasn’t designed to do. The latest example of this is the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Game Controller, which is a toy meant, we suppose, to set babies off on a path toward becoming esports pros, but has now been modified into an actual PC controller capable of playing Elden Ring.

The “Fisher Price Xbox controller” was created by video and controller modification creator Rudeism, who was inspired by a tweet from game deals aggregator Wario64 that linked to the toy being on sale last month with a caption that said it’s “perfect for Elden Ring.”

Determined to make this joke into reality, Rudeism toiled away on a controller that actually works as a PC controller, as a video tweeted out yesterday shows. Once plugged into a computer, the controller works as advertised, allowing the user to not only move their Elden Ring character around, but also still enjoy the kind of blinking lights and cartoon sound effects that make children of all ages clap their pudgy hands together and gurgle with joy.

The only issue is that, because it was originally meant for dim-witted, uncoordinated babies, the controller is missing a full line-up of buttons. To make up for this, Rudeism uses a chunky yellow slider on the toy to work as a toggle that allows access to missing inputs.



While talking to IGN about his creation, Rudeism said he was able to “[piggback] off of the existing circuit board” for his modification, but cracking open the toy and making modifications to its tiny size was a bit harder.



Still, challenging or not, he’s completed his work and is now able to try to somehow beat Elden Ring with a super-fancy children’s toy. For a next project, we suggest Rudeism make a modified View-Master that works as a virtual reality headset.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com