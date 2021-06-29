(L-R) Dan Butler, John Mahoney, Peri Gilpin, Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves, and David Hyde Pierce Photo : KIM KULISH/AFP via Getty Images

Forget what the weirdos over at Friends will tell you; the white whale of television revivals has always been Frasier. Kelsey Grammer’s persnickety radio psychologist character was a television staple for 20 years (if you include Cheers), garnering Emmy after Emmy, and a worldwide infatuation with Niles, Roz, and, of course, Eddie (R.I.P). Well, Grammer says that Paramount hears the blues a-callin’ and wants more Frasier, and it’s coming sooner than later. So you can imagine it now, somewhere in Hollywood boardroom filled with executives banging their hands on a long oak table chanting “Frasier. Frasier.” until some poor soul got Grammer on the phone. It worked because Grammer says that it’ll probably be out early next year.



Advertisement

“Well, we don’t actually have a date when we’re going to start filming,” Kelsey Grammer told Collider. “We’re still kind of breaking the story a little bit, we’re doing a polish now.”

“When will we see a Frasier? Probably in the first quarter of next year.”

Grammer confirmed the revival’s existence earlier this year. Back in February, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he heard the cries of a desperate, confused, and, frankly, pathetic country and that he and Paramount+ could fix it with some more Frasier.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” Grammer said in a statement. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the writers of the “Modern Day Frasier” Twitter account, @FrasierContempo, (and also television writers) Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces) would be pen the new series. Nothing warms your heart quite like a Twitter account getting fulfill its dream of writing a contemporary version of a beloved sitcom. We’re still waiting on that @Seinfeld2000 show, though.





