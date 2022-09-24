It sure looks like Netflix is continuing to carve out its space in the star-studded action thriller genre. After films like Extraction, Red Notice, and The Gray Man, the streamer is throwing some money (read: $130 million, apparently) toward its next drama: Heart Of Stone. The film’s leading cast includes Gal Gadot (who also led Red Notice), Jamie Dornan, and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who makes her Hollywood debut.



Heart Of Stone is a spy drama following Rachel Stone (Gadot), a friendless CIA agent and the only woman standing between her powerful organization and the loss of its most valuable but dangerous asset. During its global fan event called TUDUM, Netflix released a video in which the cast members tease the story and take us into the making of the globe-trotting, stunt-heavy film.

Gadot claims the film is “epic, grounded, and realistic,” teasing that her character lives off of an adrenaline rush. There’s so much going on, and it’s so big scale,” Dornan says, a quote that can be attributed to several other Netflix movies as well (narrative quality notwithstanding).

The cast also includes Bhatt, who has had quite a year with RRR and other acclaimed Indian films in 2022 like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Brahmastra. Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, and Jon Kortajarena also star. The film is directed by Peaky Blinders’ Tom Harper, with a screenplay by Wonder Woman’s Greg Rucka and Hidden Figures’ Allison Schroeder.

Heart Of Stone will premiere on Netflix in 2023.