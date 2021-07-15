Considering the immediate joy that comes from hearing Gilbert Gottfried read anything, from famous video game lines to the lyrics to “W.A.P,” it’s sort of surprising that it’s taken until now for someone to ask him to recite Dune’s Litany Against Fear, a soothing meditation that centers the minds of the book and film’s characters in moments of peril.

Well, we now not only have Gottfried screeching Frank Herbert’s immortal words, but we also have a version of the Litany that the comedian has reworked into an Aristocrats joke.

Thanks to a Cameo commission that requested this specific service, Gottfried has recorded himself sitting down in front of a microphone to breathe new life into an old, familiar text. “I was asked to read ben-nay-guess-i-rit’s Litany Against Fear from Frank Herbet’s Dune and the Aristocrats,” he says. This introduction is followed by a faithful reading of the text, which is already good enough on its own just because it includes him shouting “When it has gone past, I will turn the inner eye to see its path” or the classic, “Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration.”

But then things change a bit because there’s a second half to the commission. Gottfried, wracking his brain for whatever gross shit comes to mind first, moves into describing how “Fear and obliteration walk into a talent agent’s office,” are joined by “Litany,” and describes an ad-libbed summary of the various sexual acts they perform for their show. It ends with excrement, bodily fluids, and, of course, Gottfreid stating: “The Aristocrats!”



Take note, Denis Villeneuve. If your Dune adaptation is going to include a second film and a TV spin-off, there should be plenty of room in the cast to get Gottfried in a stillsuit, summoning a sandworm by screaming obscenities into the desert ground.

[via Boing Boing]



