2014 Austrian film Goodnight Mommy is super spooky. Real skin-crawling, sticks-with-you, why-did-I-watch-that spooky… in a fun way. Without spoiling too much, it’s about twin brothers who suspect that their mother has been replaced by an imposter once she returns home from some kind of cosmetic surgery with bandages all over her face. As her behavior becomes more erratic and strange, the twins start to push back against their “mother” and try to force her to admit that she’s not who she says she is.

As anyone who has seen the movie will know, there are some twists that happen, and this trailer for Prime Video’s American remake carefully avoids revealing too much (though there are still some little clues). It even teases some potential other mysteries, suggesting that this might not follow the exact path of the original film, but saying too much might end up spoiling the story, even if it’s not identical to the other one. So just because you might know what’s going to happen... you might not know what’s going to happen, and if that means fewer stuff with bugs, then so be it. (A scary imposter mother is one thing, but bugs are too scary.)

Goodnight Mommy - Official Trailer | Prime Video

What we can say is that Naomi Watts is playing the mother in this one, even if you won’t see much of her face, and that real-life brothers Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti are playing twins Elias and Lucas (the original had actual twins named Elias and Lukas as the stars, so it’s a little weird that they didn’t just change their character names to Cameron and Nicholas). The remake was directed by Matt Sobel, who worked on Brand New Cherry Flavor, and it’ll be available on Prime Video on September 16.