Some news from IGN today, which reports that Grand Theft Auto VI—soon to be the flagship title in Rockstar Games’ long-running crime game series—is set to do something the series hasn’t done in multiple decades: Include a female playable character.

That’s right: GTA VI (currently scheduled for the far-distant and unknowable future, possibly some time in 2023 or 2024) will apparently feature a character who identifies as female as one of its playable characters, for the first time since female characters appeared (from a top-down, barely detailed fashion) in the first, pre-3D Grand Theft Auto games. (And, admittedly, as a customization option in Grand Theft Auto Online.)

This is per a much wider report on Rockstar’s corporate health from Bloomberg, which looked into the studio as it’s reportedly been making strides to distance itself from accusations of “frat-like” corporate culture levied against it back in 2018. (Also: Crippling, 100-hour-week crunch, which is sadly not a problem unique to Rockstar .) Among the revelations of said report: After decades of portraying the adventures of psychopathic, amoral dudes, the latest GTA—which is apparently doing a sort of Bonnie And Clyde thing—will feature a woman as one of its main playable story characters . (The 3D GTA games have often played with multiple perspectives, showi ng events from a number of playable points of view—which only highlights how bizarre it is that every single one of them to date has been a dude.)

The report itself is optimistic about Rockstar , with one employee calling the studio “ a boys’ club transformed into a real company.” It also contains a few drips and drabs of information about Grand Theft Auto VI itself, which the company recently announced it was pivoting to giving its full attention to (after a few years where Online was the major part of its focus); the game will apparently take place in a “fictionalized Miami”—presumably Vice City, from the 2002 game of the same name. Also: Plans to make the game absolutely massive—as in, continent-sized—have now been pulled back, at least in part so as to not completely bury the creators under crunch.