Happy Memorial Day from The A.V. Club

Living the dream. Photo : H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock ( Getty Images )

It’s Memorial Day in the United States, the day during which we, as a country, honor our fallen soldiers and veterans, mostly through the grilling of various meats. (Also: Veggies.) As such, we here at The A.V. Club are taking the day off, to reflect on a great many things, including, in purely practical terms, our hopes that people do not shortsightedly kick off a new COVID spike with their newly resurgent BBQ fervor.

Advertisement

Rest assured, though: We aren’t leaving you in a content-less lurch. We’ve got new installments of What’s On Tonight and Watch This for you to drag your eyeballs across, allowing you to escape the dark uncertainty of not knowing what or when to watch. We’ve also got a brand-new interview with David Duchovny, talking about Mulder, Judd Apatow, and more, plus our regular Wiki Wormhole, diving into the history of 1859's infamous Pig War.

Meanwhile, you can also take some of this leisure time to peruse some of our recent features on the s ite. If you prefer your battles to be fought between small, magical animals, for instance, you might want to check out our rundown of some of the strangest Pokémon competitors over the decades. Or you could dip into our analysis of the problems facing the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen adaptation. Or just take a look at all our recent movie reviews, helping you to pick out what films—Army Of The Dead, Cruella, the upcoming In The Heights—that you’re going to check out soon, in whatever format feels most comfortable to you.

Most of all, though: We hope you find some peace this Memorial Day, however that makes sense in your personal framework. We’ll be back tomorrow, with more attempts to make sense of the increasingly absurd entertainment world.