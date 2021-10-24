Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, October 24. All times are Eastern.



Top Picks

Insecure (HBO, 10:03 p.m., season-five premiere): What’s been a five-year journey for viewers clocks in at around two years for the characters in Issa Rae’s Emmy-winning dramedy—and boy, have they been through a lot. Ashley Ray-Harris will be recapping once more.

To refresh your memory, you can reread Ashley’s recap of the fourth season finale: “Over four seasons, the show has blurred the lines between comedy, drama and hangout sitcom. Molly, Issa, and Lawrence have grown and changed, but they all still face some version of the insecurities they’ve always had. Last week, I said fans hung tight to theories like Condola’s pregnancy and Tiffany’s affair because they needed to believe the show could have more consequences where there actually were none. I, like a fool, did not believe Insecure would ever deliver on these fan theories, because why should they? The show was good at what it’s always done. With ‘Lowkey Lost,’ Insecure shows viewers it’s good at something else.”

Curb You Enthusiasm (HBO, 10:40 p.m., season 11 premiere): Larry still sucks, and it’s still funny AF. Danette Chavez will be recapping.

Succession (HBO, 9 p.m.): In her last recap, Roxana Hadadi suggested that the third season premiere contained a little to o much self-awareness. But there’s still just the right amount of rottenness: “The Roys are always telling on themselves (Roman calling himself a fuckup, Shiv and her threesome suggestions), and Kendall isn’t automatically a good person just because he’s challenging Logan. But is he a better person than Roman or Shiv or Gerri or Connor (Alan Ruck) or Karl (David Rasche) or Karolina (Dagmara Dominczyk), or any of the people who stand by Logan, who is very much—as Kendall said during that press conference—‘a malignant presence, a bully, and a liar’?”

Wild cards

You now have one week left to watch all the seasonally appropriate horror and Halloween movies you can muster. We’ve laid out what movies and shows are leaving on Halloween from Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Netflix. Standouts include The Final Girls on Hulu, this horror list for Amazon Prime, and this horror list for Netflix.

But if you’re not horror inclined, may we suggest Billy On The Street, seasons one through five on Netflix? It’ll get you primed for Billy Eichner’s upcoming appearance in Dickinson season three.