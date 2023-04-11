Furniture has never been one of Westeros’ strong suits. Yet, for whatever reason, the residents of that nightmarish hellscape are incredibly proud of their stabby furnishings, no matter how hard it is to work in a good rump groove. Go figure. Comfort and ergonomics don’t figure much into George R.R. Martin’s fantasy masterwork. Still, HBO knows there’s nothing like a big, pointy chair to excite fans for the next season of House Of The Dragon.

HBO announced that House Of The Dragon season two had begun production earlier today. The news comes only a week after we received word that the season might have fewer episodes than the last, moving two episodes from season two to a potential season three. Nevertheless, the big news is that HBO’s ordered another round of Negroni sbagliato, so we all better stock up on Campari and Prosecco.

Advertisement

“House Of The Dragon has returned,” said showrunner Ryan Condal. “We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

Last week, Variety reported that House of The Dragon might be getting a little brother or sister, courtesy of HBO. Another Game Of Thrones prequel about the Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros is being “actively discussed” at the network. Though HBO has not confirmed the news series, considering the monster viewership House Of The Dragon brought in, it hardly seems surprising. Clearly, HBO is invested in the future of uncomfortable TV and furniture, so it only makes sense to marry the two in more Game Of Thrones. We’ll see if any monarch finally smartens up and trades their kingdom for a cushion.

