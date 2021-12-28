Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, December 28. All times are Eastern.



The Super Bob Einstein Movie (HBO, 9 p.m.): The documentary highlights Bob Einstein, the man behind famed stuntman Super Dave Osborne, Marty Funkhouser on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry The Middleman on Arrested Development, and many other legendary comedic highlights. Archived clips and new interviews with Albert Brooks (Einstein’s brother; guess what his real name is?), Steve Martin, Larry David, and more appear in Danny Gold’s documentary. Keep an eye out for Michael Walsh’s review, which will be on the site later today.

2021 And Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.): Peacock wants to continue cashing in on hilarious duo Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart after their reporting on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for a special on the streamer. In 2021 And Done, they both offer an edgy and insightful retrospective of the year in a similar fashion. Like it or not, you’re getting their unfiltered takes on everything, from politics and fashion to space billionaires and sports.

Mind Of A Monster: The Hillside Strangler (Discovery+, 3:01 a.m.): The next iteration of Investigation Discovery’s Mind Of A Monster tackles the case of Los Angeles’ Hillside Strangler, later discovered to be the Hillside Stranglers. The special episode digs into the assault and murders of 10 women committed by cousins Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono Jr. between October 1977 and February 1978. The show has previously tackled cases of Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy, among others.

Word Party Presents: Maths! (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Created by the Jim Henson Company, Word Party is a CGI animated children’s TV show that features a vocabulary-building program. Five years after its premiere, it’s getting a spin-off focused on teaching kids maths with the help of its five main characters. After all, what kid doesn’t want to end the year by spending more time with numbers, right?