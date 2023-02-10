HBO suddenly remembers it hadn't canceled Avenue 5 yet

HBO announced today that it was canceling Avenue 5, its space-based comedy series starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, after two seasons on the air. And we know what you’re thinking: Surely, HBO had already canceled Avenue 5, right? But no: You’re probably thinking of Showtime’s Moonbase 8, or Netflix’s Space Force, because Jesus Christ, were people anxious for some space-adjacent comedy shows back in 2020, we guess. (It may have been a reflection of our general desire to get off the planet from 2016 to 2019, honestly.)

Avenue 5 was the last survivor of that odd little crop, centering on a luxury cruise ship whose captain (Laurie) is revealed to be nothing more than a charming actor after disaster extends the ship’s journey home from 8 days to three-plus years. Gad co-starred as the owner of the company running the ship, along with Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ethan Phillips. The series was created (and frequently written) by Armando Iannucci, serving as his more cosmic (if still very satirical) follow-up to Veep.

Avenue 5 aired its second season in October and November of 2022, continuing its general assault on the failings of the rich, vain, and nigh-lethally blinkered. (One major development in the second season: The production and broadcast of a TV show based on the disaster befalling the real Avenue 5, which the people trapped aboard the ship watch obsessively and allow to influence their actions. Fun! ) News that the show was ending comes after the news that god knows how many other HBO shows have ended recently; at the very least, this appears to be a nice, normal cancellation: No weird tax shenanigans, no “sorry, we renewed you and now you’re un-renewed” idiocy: Just a straightforward “No more, thanks.” Iannucci will continue working with HBO, teaming up with Sam Mendes for The Franchise; meanwhile, Laurie has hopped ship over to Apple TV+, where he’ll star in the third season of spy show Tehran.