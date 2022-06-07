HBO has apparently taken it upon itself to keep West Side Story’s Ansel Elgort employed by renewing Tokyo Vice for a second season. The company has given the neon green light to the second season of the Japan-set series.

“Writing and then making the first season of Tokyo Vice with this remarkable group of artists was a matchless experience,” series creator J.T. Rogers says in a statement. “So I’m over the moon that we get to keep going. I can’t wait to get back to work in Tokyo with our brilliant cast and crew. Stay tuned: There are twists and turns in the tale to come!”

Elgort leads Tokyo Vice as fictionalized American journalist Jake Adelstein, who spends his days covering the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat at the city’s largest newspaper, Meicho Shimbun. Set in the late ‘90s, Tokyo Vice takes viewers back to the “neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.”

In The A.V. Club’s review of the first season, Matt Schimkowitz writes:

At its best, Tokyo Vice drags the viewer’s arm through the bars, alleys, offices, and homes of the city’s many classes and communities, providing a rounded picture of a place that leaves room for the thrill of exploration and discovery. That’s what good journalism is supposed to do, right? Bring the world to your front door? Tokyo Vice does that, with a sleek, energizing style that keeps us wanting more.

Tokyo Vice also stars Ken Watanabe, Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu, and Tomohisa Yamashita. In addition to creating and writing the series, Rogers serves as executive producer. Michael Mann directed the pilot and is an executive producer, along with Alan Poul, Jake Adelstein, Elgort, Emily Gerson Saines, Brad Kane, Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings), Watanabe, Kayo Washio, and John Lesher.

Tokyo Vice is currently available to stream on HBO Max.