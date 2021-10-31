Perhaps buoyed by the news that director Denis Villeneuve will indeed get a chance to make his sequel, Dune has hung on for a second week at the top of the weekend box office charts. It dropped significantly from last week, down 62 percent to a $15 million gross (for a total of nearly $70 million, which is pretty good), but that was still more than enough to hold off any of this week’s new releases. That will change next week, when Dune has to contend with Marvel’s Eternals.

Advertisement

Halloween Kills dropped to second this week with $8.5 million, getting it to a total of $85 million. No Time To Die also fell, getting $7 million and reaching a total of $133 million. It seems unlikely that any of these will make it to $200 million, but they’re all set to get sequels eventually. Nobody needs to worry about Paul Atreides, Michael Myers, and James Bond. They’ll be fine.

Next on the list is anime tie-in My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, which debuted at $6.4 million in a relatively limited rollout (its per-theater average, which was a talking point last week, is higher than anything else in the top 10). After that is Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is less than $10 million shy of being the second movie to crack $200 million after Shang-Chi: And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

The other two newcomers this week, Last Night In Soho and Antlers, somehow made the exact same amount of money ($4,160,000), with Soho coming in sixth and Antlers coming in seventh even though Soho had a lower per-screen average and therefore should’ve lost the tiebreaker (sorry, Edgar Wright). Adjust the history books accordingly.

Wrapping up the list is Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, which only made $2.7 million this week, but that’s an increase of more than 100 percent from last week. At this rate, The French Dispatch will definitely become the most profitable movie of all time… or maybe it will gradually fall off in a few weeks around $15 million or so. Who knows.

G/O Media may get a commission $8 off Dune Board Game Just Dune it

Play the game based on the new book the movie is based on. Buy for $42 at Amazon

The full top 10 from this weekend’s box office is below, and you can see more numbers at Box Office Mojo. (Just mentally insert an asterisk next to Last Night In Soho.)

Dune Halloween Kills No Time To Die My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Venom: Let There Be Carnage Last Night In Soho Antlers Ron’s Gone Wrong The Addams Family 2 The French Dispatch