Thought the year is winding down, there’s still plenty of TV to look forward to in December. Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis reunite for HBO Max’s Sex And The City revival, And Just Like That... Henry Cavill and The Witcher return to Netflix on December 17. And The Book Of Boba Fett, Disney+’s second live-action Star Wars show, premieres at the end of the month.



Advertisement

Scroll down for the full list of everything coming to your TV this December.

TV premieres for December 2021

December 1

Lost In Space season-three premiere (Netflix)

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia season-fifteen premiere (FXX)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (Roku): One-off fil

Beebo Saves Christmas (The CW): DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Christmas special



December 2

Queen Of The Universe (Paramount+): New drag competition series from World Of Wonder, hosted by Graham Norton

Annie Live! (NBC)

Santa Inc. (HBO Max): Stop-motion Christmas series stars Sarah Silverman

Alex Rider season-two premiere

December 3

Harlem (Amazon Prime Video): Thirty-something comedy set in Harlem, starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson

G/O Media may get a commission Cyber Monday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Cyber Monday Deals

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Netflix)

Landscapers (HBO): Limited true-crime series starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis

Advertisement

Abbott Elementary (ABC): New sitcom starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph

Pen15 season two, part two

December 9



And Just Like That… (HBO Max): Sex And The City revival picking up 18 years after the events of the finale



Advertisement

December 10

The Expanse sixth and final season premiere (Amazon Prime Video)

Roaring Twenties (Netflix): Netflix docuseries following eight strangers picked to live in a house in Austin, Texas

Advertisement

December 15

Christmas specials from Young Rock, Kenan, and Mr. Mayor

Élite Short Stories (Netflix): Three holiday-themed short stories set in the world of Elite

Advertisement

December 16

Station Eleven (HBO Max): Limited science fiction series depicting the aftermath of a pandemic

Advertisement

Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)

December 17

The Witcher season-two premiere (Netflix)

With Love (Amazon Prime Video): New family series from One Day At A Time’s Gloria Calderón Kellett

Advertisement

December 19

1883 (Paramount+): Yellowstone prequel

Claws fourth and final season premiere (TNT)

December 22

Emily In Paris season-two premiere (Netflix)

December 23

Reno 911! The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+): One-off special

December 26

Letterkenny season-ten premiere

December 29

The Book Of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix)

December 31

Cobra Kai season-four premiere (Netflix)

Stay Close (Netflix): British drama starring Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage, Eddie Izzard

Advertisement

TV finales for December 2021

December 5

Doctor Who: Flux (or season thirteen) finale (BBC America)

December 9

The Sex Lives Of College Girls season-one finale (HBO Max)

December 12

Succession season-three finale (HBO)

December 15

Survivor season-forty-one finale (CBS)

December 17

The Shrink Next Door season-one finale (Apple TV+)

December 22

Hawkeye season-one finale (Disney+)

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia season-fifteen finale (FXX)

December 24

Dickinson series finale (Apple TV+)

The Wheel Of Time season-one finale (Amazon Prime Video)

December 26

Insecure series finale (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm season-eleven finale (HBO)

December 27

Landscapers finale (HBO)