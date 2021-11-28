Thought the year is winding down, there’s still plenty of TV to look forward to in December. Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis reunite for HBO Max’s Sex And The City revival, And Just Like That... Henry Cavill and The Witcher return to Netflix on December 17. And The Book Of Boba Fett, Disney+’s second live-action Star Wars show, premieres at the end of the month.
Scroll down for the full list of everything coming to your TV this December.
TV premieres for December 2021
December 1
Lost In Space season-three premiere (Netflix)
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia season-fifteen premiere (FXX)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (Roku): One-off fil
Beebo Saves Christmas (The CW): DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Christmas special
December 2
Queen Of The Universe (Paramount+): New drag competition series from World Of Wonder, hosted by Graham Norton
Annie Live! (NBC)
Santa Inc. (HBO Max): Stop-motion Christmas series stars Sarah Silverman
Alex Rider season-two premiere
December 3
Harlem (Amazon Prime Video): Thirty-something comedy set in Harlem, starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Netflix)
Landscapers (HBO): Limited true-crime series starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis
Abbott Elementary (ABC): New sitcom starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph
Pen15 season two, part two
December 9
And Just Like That… (HBO Max): Sex And The City revival picking up 18 years after the events of the finale
December 10
The Expanse sixth and final season premiere (Amazon Prime Video)
Roaring Twenties (Netflix): Netflix docuseries following eight strangers picked to live in a house in Austin, Texas
December 15
Christmas specials from Young Rock, Kenan, and Mr. Mayor
Élite Short Stories (Netflix): Three holiday-themed short stories set in the world of Elite
December 16
Station Eleven (HBO Max): Limited science fiction series depicting the aftermath of a pandemic
Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)
December 17
The Witcher season-two premiere (Netflix)
With Love (Amazon Prime Video): New family series from One Day At A Time’s Gloria Calderón Kellett
December 19
1883 (Paramount+): Yellowstone prequel
Claws fourth and final season premiere (TNT)
December 22
Emily In Paris season-two premiere (Netflix)
December 23
Reno 911! The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+): One-off special
December 26
Letterkenny season-ten premiere
December 29
The Book Of Boba Fett (Disney+)
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix)
December 31
Cobra Kai season-four premiere (Netflix)
Stay Close (Netflix): British drama starring Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage, Eddie Izzard
TV finales for December 2021
December 5
Doctor Who: Flux (or season thirteen) finale (BBC America)
December 9
The Sex Lives Of College Girls season-one finale (HBO Max)
December 12
Succession season-three finale (HBO)
December 15
Survivor season-forty-one finale (CBS)
December 17
The Shrink Next Door season-one finale (Apple TV+)
December 22
Hawkeye season-one finale (Disney+)
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia season-fifteen finale (FXX)
December 24
Dickinson series finale (Apple TV+)
The Wheel Of Time season-one finale (Amazon Prime Video)
December 26
Insecure series finale (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm season-eleven finale (HBO)
December 27
Landscapers finale (HBO)